Lucky Panda Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

8.4
оценка с
63
Обновление February 19, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Offering quality accommodations in the transportation hub district of Chiang Mai, Lucky Panda Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai property. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service to ensure the greatest comfort. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include additional bathroom, additional toilet, internet access – wireless (complimentary), Non-smoking, air conditioning to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Lucky Panda Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.

Lucky Panda Hotel 17/1 Sripingmeung Soi 3 Chang Klan Meung Chiang Mai 51000 Tel.+66 65 594 4988, Chiang Mai Airport, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

