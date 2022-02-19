CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Lucky Panda Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.4
rating with
63 reviews
Updated on February 19, 2022
Lucky Panda Hotel - Image 0
Lucky Panda Hotel - Image 1
Lucky Panda Hotel - Image 2
Lucky Panda Hotel - Image 3
Lucky Panda Hotel - Image 4
Lucky Panda Hotel - Image 5
+20 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the transportation hub district of Chiang Mai, Lucky Panda Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai property. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service to ensure the greatest comfort. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include additional bathroom, additional toilet, internet access – wireless (complimentary), Non-smoking, air conditioning to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Lucky Panda Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Lucky Panda Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Lucky Panda Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

Lucky Panda Hotel 17/1 Sripingmeung Soi 3 Chang Klan Meung Chiang Mai 51000 Tel.+66 65 594 4988, Chiang Mai Airport, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
rating with
381 reviews
From ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
rating with
20 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU