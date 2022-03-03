BANGKOK TEST & GO

Kingston Suites Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.8
оценка с
2815
Обновление March 3, 2022
Kingston Suites Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Kingston Suites Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Kingston Suites Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Kingston Suites Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Kingston Suites Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Kingston Suites Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+16 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Distinctively set aside from the outside hustle of the city life, but still in close proximity to the trendy and busy Sukhumvit Road, is Kingston Suites Hotel Bangkok. The property is positioned 5-minutes away from the Asoke and Nana skytrain stations, MRT subway station, as well as Robinson Department Store and Villa Supermarket. Furnished with European façade and motifs, this 4-star accommodation is tastefully blended with elegant style and modern amenities. Each guestroom is spacious, fitted with minimalist décor, warm tones, and a large window to give the room a bright and airy feel. The hotel also provides business travelers with a spacious business center to conduct private meetings. The restaurant onsite comes with a simplistic style and serves a wide selection of authentic dishes with fresh ingredients. This is an accommodation of choice for those wishing to experience all that the city has to offer.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Kingston Suites Hotel Bangkok , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Kingston Suites Hotel Bangkok
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

39/3-7 Sukhumvit 15, Klong Toey Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
рейтинг с
11540 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Eleven Бангкок Сукхумвит 11
8.9
рейтинг с
830 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
3449 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
рейтинг с
6776 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
рейтинг с
669 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
рейтинг с
815 отзывы
Из ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
рейтинг с
2381 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
рейтинг с
2580 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU