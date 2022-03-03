Kingston Suites Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
7.8
Bewertung mit
2815 Bewertungen
March 3, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Distinctively set aside from the outside hustle of the city life, but still in close proximity to the trendy and busy Sukhumvit Road, is Kingston Suites Hotel Bangkok. The property is positioned 5-minutes away from the Asoke and Nana skytrain stations, MRT subway station, as well as Robinson Department Store and Villa Supermarket. Furnished with European façade and motifs, this 4-star accommodation is tastefully blended with elegant style and modern amenities. Each guestroom is spacious, fitted with minimalist décor, warm tones, and a large window to give the room a bright and airy feel. The hotel also provides business travelers with a spacious business center to conduct private meetings. The restaurant onsite comes with a simplistic style and serves a wide selection of authentic dishes with fresh ingredients. This is an accommodation of choice for those wishing to experience all that the city has to offer.

39/3-7 Sukhumvit 15, Klong Toey Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

