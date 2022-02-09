Hotel De Wualai-SHA Extra Plus - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Located in Chiang Mai, 400 metres from Wat Sri Suphan, Hotel De Wualai-SHA Extra Plus provides accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness centre. Less than 1 km from Elephant Care & Grand Canyon Jumping and a 17-minute walk from Chiang Mai Gate, the property features a shared lounge and a garden. The accommodation offers a 24-hour front desk, airport transfers, room service and free WiFi. A continental breakfast is available daily at the hotel. Hotel De Wualai-SHA Extra Plus offers 4-star accommodation with a hot tub and terrace. The area is popular for cycling, and car hire is available at the accommodation. Central Plaza Chiang Mai Airport is 1.6 km from Hotel De Wualai-SHA Extra Plus, while Chedi Luang Temple is 1.9 km away. The nearest airport is Chiang Mai International Airport, 2.9 km from the hotel.

Wua Lai Road Soi 5 Thumbol Haiya Amphur Muang Chinag Mai, Wua Lai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

