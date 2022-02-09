CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Hotel De Wualai-SHA Extra Plus - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
waardering met
6 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Chiang Mai, 400 metres from Wat Sri Suphan, Hotel De Wualai-SHA Extra Plus provides accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness centre. Less than 1 km from Elephant Care & Grand Canyon Jumping and a 17-minute walk from Chiang Mai Gate, the property features a shared lounge and a garden. The accommodation offers a 24-hour front desk, airport transfers, room service and free WiFi. A continental breakfast is available daily at the hotel. Hotel De Wualai-SHA Extra Plus offers 4-star accommodation with a hot tub and terrace. The area is popular for cycling, and car hire is available at the accommodation. Central Plaza Chiang Mai Airport is 1.6 km from Hotel De Wualai-SHA Extra Plus, while Chedi Luang Temple is 1.9 km away. The nearest airport is Chiang Mai International Airport, 2.9 km from the hotel.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Hotel De Wualai-SHA Extra Plus , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Hotel De Wualai-SHA Extra Plus
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

Wua Lai Road Soi 5 Thumbol Haiya Amphur Muang Chinag Mai, Wua Lai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
waardering met
371 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
waardering met
1184 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU