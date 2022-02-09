Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Dhevan Dara, which translated means "beautiful star of the angel", attempts to bring Maldivian-styled villas to Hua Hin. Located in a peaceful area on the outskirts of this popular resort town, guests are 16 kilometers from the city center and the beach. Each of the 92 walled villas is equipped with a private pool, waterfall, outdoor bathtub, and personal garden that ensure a private and relaxing vacation. The elegant rooms have stylish decor and are equipped with modern amenities which include high speed internet and cable TV. Guests can also make use of the resort’s pool, fitness center, spa, and massage facilities. Enjoy the vacation of a lifetime at the Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+).

