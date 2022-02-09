HUA HIN TEST & GO

Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Dhevan Dara, which translated means "beautiful star of the angel", attempts to bring Maldivian-styled villas to Hua Hin. Located in a peaceful area on the outskirts of this popular resort town, guests are 16 kilometers from the city center and the beach. Each of the 92 walled villas is equipped with a private pool, waterfall, outdoor bathtub, and personal garden that ensure a private and relaxing vacation. The elegant rooms have stylish decor and are equipped with modern amenities which include high speed internet and cable TV. Guests can also make use of the resort’s pool, fitness center, spa, and massage facilities. Enjoy the vacation of a lifetime at the Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+).

Adresse / Karte

451 Hua Hin-Huaymongkol Road , Hin Lek Fai, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

