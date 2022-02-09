HUA HIN TEST & GO

Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
7.6

2511レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa - Image 0
Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa - Image 1
Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa - Image 2
Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa - Image 3
Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa - Image 4
Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa - Image 5
+20 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Dhevan Dara, which translated means "beautiful star of the angel", attempts to bring Maldivian-styled villas to Hua Hin. Located in a peaceful area on the outskirts of this popular resort town, guests are 16 kilometers from the city center and the beach. Each of the 92 walled villas is equipped with a private pool, waterfall, outdoor bathtub, and personal garden that ensure a private and relaxing vacation. The elegant rooms have stylish decor and are equipped with modern amenities which include high speed internet and cable TV. Guests can also make use of the resort’s pool, fitness center, spa, and massage facilities. Enjoy the vacation of a lifetime at the Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+).

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Dhevan Dara Resort & Spaゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

451 Hua Hin-Huaymongkol Road , Hin Lek Fai, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
との評価
958 レビュー
から ฿-1
Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU