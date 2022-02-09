HUA HIN TEST & GO

Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
7.6
通过
2511条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa - Image 0
Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa - Image 1
Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa - Image 2
Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa - Image 3
Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa - Image 4
Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa - Image 5
+20 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Dhevan Dara, which translated means "beautiful star of the angel", attempts to bring Maldivian-styled villas to Hua Hin. Located in a peaceful area on the outskirts of this popular resort town, guests are 16 kilometers from the city center and the beach. Each of the 92 walled villas is equipped with a private pool, waterfall, outdoor bathtub, and personal garden that ensure a private and relaxing vacation. The elegant rooms have stylish decor and are equipped with modern amenities which include high speed internet and cable TV. Guests can also make use of the resort’s pool, fitness center, spa, and massage facilities. Enjoy the vacation of a lifetime at the Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+).

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa
查看所有评论

地址/地图

451 Hua Hin-Huaymongkol Road , Hin Lek Fai, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8

958 评论
฿-1
Surf & Sand Resort
8.8

29 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU