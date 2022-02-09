Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Dhevan Dara, which translated means "beautiful star of the angel", attempts to bring Maldivian-styled villas to Hua Hin. Located in a peaceful area on the outskirts of this popular resort town, guests are 16 kilometers from the city center and the beach. Each of the 92 walled villas is equipped with a private pool, waterfall, outdoor bathtub, and personal garden that ensure a private and relaxing vacation. The elegant rooms have stylish decor and are equipped with modern amenities which include high speed internet and cable TV. Guests can also make use of the resort’s pool, fitness center, spa, and massage facilities. Enjoy the vacation of a lifetime at the Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+).

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。