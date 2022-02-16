Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Located on a secluded private beach, the 4-star Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) is home to many tropical trees and flowering plants, creating a peaceful and tranquil environment in which to enjoy a holiday. Boasting Thai houses fitted with its own balcony, each room is created and decorated to individually embrace the natural surroundings. Thai antiques creatively furnish the accommodations so that guests are able to experience the traditional Thai style of living. Ideal for romantic getaways and family vacations, the hotel offers a host of activities suitable for all age groups. For nature lovers, guests can partake in trekking and bird watching while adrenaline junkies can try out snorkeling, scuba diving, and kayaking. The resort's spa offers an array of natural treatment packages for guests who want to be pampered. Whatever the reason for your stay, Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) will make it a good one.