PHUKET TEST & GO

Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.5

385 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+34 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located on a secluded private beach, the 4-star Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) is home to many tropical trees and flowering plants, creating a peaceful and tranquil environment in which to enjoy a holiday. Boasting Thai houses fitted with its own balcony, each room is created and decorated to individually embrace the natural surroundings. Thai antiques creatively furnish the accommodations so that guests are able to experience the traditional Thai style of living. Ideal for romantic getaways and family vacations, the hotel offers a host of activities suitable for all age groups. For nature lovers, guests can partake in trekking and bird watching while adrenaline junkies can try out snorkeling, scuba diving, and kayaking. The resort's spa offers an array of natural treatment packages for guests who want to be pampered. Whatever the reason for your stay, Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) will make it a good one.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

117 Moo 1, Koh Chang Tai, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU