PHUKET TEST & GO

Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.5
note avec
385 avis
Mis à jour le February 16, 2022
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+34 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located on a secluded private beach, the 4-star Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) is home to many tropical trees and flowering plants, creating a peaceful and tranquil environment in which to enjoy a holiday. Boasting Thai houses fitted with its own balcony, each room is created and decorated to individually embrace the natural surroundings. Thai antiques creatively furnish the accommodations so that guests are able to experience the traditional Thai style of living. Ideal for romantic getaways and family vacations, the hotel offers a host of activities suitable for all age groups. For nature lovers, guests can partake in trekking and bird watching while adrenaline junkies can try out snorkeling, scuba diving, and kayaking. The resort's spa offers an array of natural treatment packages for guests who want to be pampered. Whatever the reason for your stay, Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) will make it a good one.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

117 Moo 1, Koh Chang Tai, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

Filtres populaires

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU