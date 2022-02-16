PHUKET TEST & GO

Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.5
通过
385条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+34 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located on a secluded private beach, the 4-star Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) is home to many tropical trees and flowering plants, creating a peaceful and tranquil environment in which to enjoy a holiday. Boasting Thai houses fitted with its own balcony, each room is created and decorated to individually embrace the natural surroundings. Thai antiques creatively furnish the accommodations so that guests are able to experience the traditional Thai style of living. Ideal for romantic getaways and family vacations, the hotel offers a host of activities suitable for all age groups. For nature lovers, guests can partake in trekking and bird watching while adrenaline junkies can try out snorkeling, scuba diving, and kayaking. The resort's spa offers an array of natural treatment packages for guests who want to be pampered. Whatever the reason for your stay, Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) will make it a good one.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

117 Moo 1, Koh Chang Tai, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU