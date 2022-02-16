PHUKET TEST & GO

Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.5
waardering met
385 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 16, 2022
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+34 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located on a secluded private beach, the 4-star Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) is home to many tropical trees and flowering plants, creating a peaceful and tranquil environment in which to enjoy a holiday. Boasting Thai houses fitted with its own balcony, each room is created and decorated to individually embrace the natural surroundings. Thai antiques creatively furnish the accommodations so that guests are able to experience the traditional Thai style of living. Ideal for romantic getaways and family vacations, the hotel offers a host of activities suitable for all age groups. For nature lovers, guests can partake in trekking and bird watching while adrenaline junkies can try out snorkeling, scuba diving, and kayaking. The resort's spa offers an array of natural treatment packages for guests who want to be pampered. Whatever the reason for your stay, Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) will make it a good one.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Chivapuri Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

117 Moo 1, Koh Chang Tai, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

Populaire filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU