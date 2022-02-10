CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

BaanKhunchiangmai Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.1
оценка с
78
Обновление February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Chiang Mai, BaanKhunchiangmai Hotel is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Central Airport Plaza, Consulate of Canada, Wat Sum Pow are just some of the attractions available to visitors. The facilities and services provided by BaanKhunchiangmai Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. BaanKhunchiangmai Hotel is home to 63 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, air conditioning, balcony/terrace, in room safe, toiletries. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include massage are designed for escape and relaxation. BaanKhunchiangmai Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Mai.

Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в BaanKhunchiangmai Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
Адрес / Карта

562 Chiangmai-Lampang Rd., T.Tasala, A.Muang, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

