CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

BaanKhunchiangmai Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.1

78 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 10, 2022
BaanKhunchiangmai Hotel - Image 0
BaanKhunchiangmai Hotel - Image 1
BaanKhunchiangmai Hotel - Image 2
BaanKhunchiangmai Hotel - Image 3
BaanKhunchiangmai Hotel - Image 4
BaanKhunchiangmai Hotel - Image 5
+18 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Chiang Mai, BaanKhunchiangmai Hotel is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Central Airport Plaza, Consulate of Canada, Wat Sum Pow are just some of the attractions available to visitors. The facilities and services provided by BaanKhunchiangmai Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. BaanKhunchiangmai Hotel is home to 63 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, air conditioning, balcony/terrace, in room safe, toiletries. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include massage are designed for escape and relaxation. BaanKhunchiangmai Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Mai.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
BaanKhunchiangmai Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 BaanKhunchiangmai Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

562 Chiangmai-Lampang Rd., T.Tasala, A.Muang, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
평가
1184 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU