Avana Grand Hotel and Conventiontre - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

This luxury hotel boasts a full range of facilities and accommodation. Avana Grand Hotel and Conventiontre or formerly known as Avana Residence, is located on Bangna-Trad with Suvarnabhumi, Thailand's international airport, only 25 kilometers away - a trip that will take around 30 minutes by car.

This 4-star hotel has 633 rooms available for guests. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as flat screen TV with satellite/cable channels, hair dryer and in-room safe. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Avana Grand Hotel and Conventiontre is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel includes poolside restaurant, fitness room, sauna and standard swimming pool nearby.

The hotel is also close to shopping malls such as Central Bangna Department Store and Seri Center. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Avana Grand Hotel and Conventiontre the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.