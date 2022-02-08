BANGKOK TEST & GO

Arize Hotel Sukhumvit - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.7
оценка с
5721
Обновление February 8, 2022
Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Arize Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) is a city hotel and serviced residence with spacious and elegant accommodations. With its strategic location, situated on Sukhumvit Road and within walking distance to the BTS skytrain and MRT subway station, the hotel is a great base to explore this fascinating city. Emporium, Terminal 21 Shopping Centre, Robinsons Department Store, The Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, and Benjasiri Park are located just within the vicinity. Arize Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests will enjoy a high level of personal service delivered with utmost pride by the hotel staff. The hotel is home to 151 bedrooms, all tastefully furnished to provide comforts such as high-speed wireless Internet, a 40-inch flat-panel TV, luxurious bedding, an in-room safe, and mini-bar. Mini- and full-kitchen areas and washer/dryer units are also available at the guestrooms. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including a fitness center and swimming pool. Arize Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) is an ideal place for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Bangkok.

Адрес / Карта

8/8 Sukhumvit 26 Rd., Klong Toey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

