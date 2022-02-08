BANGKOK TEST & GO

Arize Hotel Sukhumvit - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.7
waardering met
5721 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Arize Hotel Sukhumvit - Image 0
Arize Hotel Sukhumvit - Image 1
Arize Hotel Sukhumvit - Image 2
Arize Hotel Sukhumvit - Image 3
Arize Hotel Sukhumvit - Image 4
Arize Hotel Sukhumvit - Image 5
+4 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Arize Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) is a city hotel and serviced residence with spacious and elegant accommodations. With its strategic location, situated on Sukhumvit Road and within walking distance to the BTS skytrain and MRT subway station, the hotel is a great base to explore this fascinating city. Emporium, Terminal 21 Shopping Centre, Robinsons Department Store, The Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, and Benjasiri Park are located just within the vicinity. Arize Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests will enjoy a high level of personal service delivered with utmost pride by the hotel staff. The hotel is home to 151 bedrooms, all tastefully furnished to provide comforts such as high-speed wireless Internet, a 40-inch flat-panel TV, luxurious bedding, an in-room safe, and mini-bar. Mini- and full-kitchen areas and washer/dryer units are also available at the guestrooms. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including a fitness center and swimming pool. Arize Hotel Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) is an ideal place for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Bangkok.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Arize Hotel Sukhumvit , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Arize Hotel Sukhumvit
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adres / kaart

8/8 Sukhumvit 26 Rd., Klong Toey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
waardering met
5421 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
waardering met
4142 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
waardering met
668 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
waardering met
14 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
waardering met
669 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
11540 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
3449 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
waardering met
14 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU