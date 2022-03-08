PATTAYA TEST & GO

Veranda Resort Pattaya - MGallery - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.3
waardering met
1347 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Veranda Resort Pattaya - MGallery by Sofitel, located in Na Jomtien, Pattaya, is a popular choice for travelers. Only 10KM from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Simply put, all the services and amenities you have come to expect from Accor Hotels are right in the comfort of your own home. The hotel provides 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including private beach, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa. Veranda Resort Pattaya - MGallery by Sofitel is a smart choice for travelers to Pattaya, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

211 Moo1, Na Jomtein Soi 4, Na Jomtien, Sattahip, Chonburi, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

