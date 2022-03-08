PATTAYA TEST & GO

Veranda Resort Pattaya - MGallery - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.3

1347レビューによる評価
更新日 March 8, 2022
Veranda Resort Pattaya - MGallery - Image 0
Veranda Resort Pattaya - MGallery - Image 1
Veranda Resort Pattaya - MGallery - Image 2
Veranda Resort Pattaya - MGallery - Image 3
Veranda Resort Pattaya - MGallery - Image 4
Veranda Resort Pattaya - MGallery - Image 5
+40 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Veranda Resort Pattaya - MGallery by Sofitel, located in Na Jomtien, Pattaya, is a popular choice for travelers. Only 10KM from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Simply put, all the services and amenities you have come to expect from Accor Hotels are right in the comfort of your own home. The hotel provides 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including private beach, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa. Veranda Resort Pattaya - MGallery by Sofitel is a smart choice for travelers to Pattaya, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Veranda Resort Pattaya - MGalleryゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Veranda Resort Pattaya - MGallery
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

211 Moo1, Na Jomtein Soi 4, Na Jomtien, Sattahip, Chonburi, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

パートナーホテル

Lewit Hotel
7.2
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
との評価
5 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified)
7.8
との評価
958 レビュー
から ฿-1
Worita Cove Hotel
8.8
との評価
648 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
との評価
153 レビュー
から ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
との評価
261 レビュー
から ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
との評価
463 レビュー
から ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
との評価
856 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU