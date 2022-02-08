BANGKOK TEST & GO

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.4
waardering met
58 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok - Image 0
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok - Image 1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok - Image 2
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok - Image 3
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok - Image 4
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok - Image 5
+23 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
100% STORTING

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

An insider’s pass to the City of Angels, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok channels the energy of Bangkok’s vibrant pulse fusing raw, urban intensity with a light-hearted spirit and distinguished design.

With borders opening, let us host you with SHA Extra Plus International Arrival Offer.

Day 1 Package 1 person starts from THB 4,800- 2 persons starts from THB 7,800-

Includes:

  • 1-way airport transfer (Airport - Hospital - Hotel)
  • RT-PCR test

Additional Charge:

  • Overnight accommodation package of your choice.
  • Rapid result for RT-PCR test at THB 1,500- per person.
  • Upgrade your airport transfer up to 4 persons for a fee.

Day 5 Package 1 person starts from THB 3,000- 2 persons starts from THB 6,000-

Includes:

  • RT-PCR test

Additional Charge:

  • Overnight accommodation package of your choice.
  • Rapid result for RT-PCR test at THB 1,500- per person.
  • Additional Limousine transfer from Hotel to Hospital is available upon request with special rate.
  • Upgrade your airport transfer up to 4 persons for a fee.

The rate above is SHA+ Add On Package that applicable for any room package booked with Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok. For more information or to book, contact us at email [email protected]

Voorzieningen / functies

  • 1 person starts from THB 4,800-
  • 2 persons starts from THB 7,800-
  • Extra person fee at THB 3,000- per person
  • The rate above is SHA+ Add On Package that applicable for any room package booked with Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.
  • For more information or to book, visit us at email [email protected]
TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

78 Soi Tonson, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
waardering met
307 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
waardering met
4289 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
waardering met
1762 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
waardering met
815 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
3449 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
waardering met
830 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
18 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
11540 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU