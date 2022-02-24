BANGKOK TEST & GO

Centre Point Hotel Chidlom - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
4289 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 24, 2022
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom - Image 0
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom - Image 1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom - Image 2
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom - Image 3
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom - Image 4
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom - Image 5
+38 foto's
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Zensation 35
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Magnetron
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 40
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Magnetron
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Suite Room 55
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Familie suites
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Magnetron
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Grand Family Suite 75
฿10,580 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Familie suites
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Two Bedroom Suite 85
฿11,480 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Familie suites
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte

Centre Point Hotel Chidlom is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, a five-minute walk to Ratchadamri BTS Station and a seven-minute walk to the Chidlom BTS Station. Positioned on Langsuan Road, the hotel allows guests easy access to the business district, transportation links, nightspots, tourist attractions, and shopping malls such as Central Chidlom, Central Embassy, Central World, Pratunam, Silom Patpong, and Erawan Shrine. A few minutes away, guests can enjoy the fresh air and vibrancy of Lumpini Park. The hotel provides spacious rooms with thoughtful amenities such as a dining area, safety box, and automatic toilet seat. Facilities at the hotel include the indoor swimming pool, sauna, golf putting green, library, restaurant, and free tuk-tuk service to BTS Chidlom Station. The blend of amenities and facilities will ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Centre Point Hotel Chidlom is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • One-way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Centre Point Hotel Chidlom for Day 1 only
  • RT-PCR test for COVID-19
  • Included Breakfast
  • Welcome snack and soft drink 1 time per stay
  • Complimentary 4 bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea in room
  • Free Wi-Fi Internet
Hotel Offer Brochure

Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen

Adres / kaart

60 Soi 1, Lang Suan Road, Lumpini, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10320

