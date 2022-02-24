Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Dit hotel heeft 32 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Centre Point Hotel Chidlom Centre Point Hotel Chidlom zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Zensation 35 m² ฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Bad

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Keuken

Magnetron

Vegetarische maaltijden

Werkruimte Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 40 m² ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Bad

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Keuken

Magnetron

Vegetarische maaltijden

Werkruimte Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Executive Suite Room 55 m² ฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Bad

Familie suites

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Keuken

Magnetron

Vegetarische maaltijden

Wasmachine

Werkruimte Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Grand Family Suite 75 m² ฿10,580 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Bad

Familie suites

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Keuken

Woonkamer

Magnetron

Vegetarische maaltijden

Wasmachine

Werkruimte Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Two Bedroom Suite 85 m² ฿11,480 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Bad

Familie suites

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Keuken

Woonkamer

Magnetron

Vegetarische maaltijden

Wasmachine

Werkruimte

Centre Point Hotel Chidlom is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, a five-minute walk to Ratchadamri BTS Station and a seven-minute walk to the Chidlom BTS Station. Positioned on Langsuan Road, the hotel allows guests easy access to the business district, transportation links, nightspots, tourist attractions, and shopping malls such as Central Chidlom, Central Embassy, Central World, Pratunam, Silom Patpong, and Erawan Shrine. A few minutes away, guests can enjoy the fresh air and vibrancy of Lumpini Park. The hotel provides spacious rooms with thoughtful amenities such as a dining area, safety box, and automatic toilet seat. Facilities at the hotel include the indoor swimming pool, sauna, golf putting green, library, restaurant, and free tuk-tuk service to BTS Chidlom Station. The blend of amenities and facilities will ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Centre Point Hotel Chidlom is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

Voorzieningen / functies One-way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Centre Point Hotel Chidlom for Day 1 only

RT-PCR test for COVID-19

Included Breakfast

Welcome snack and soft drink 1 time per stay

Complimentary 4 bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea in room

Free Wi-Fi Internet

Score 0.0 /5 onbeoordeeld Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen

