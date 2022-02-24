Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Deluxe Zensation 35 m² ฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften: Badewanne, Internationale Kanäle, Internet - Wifi, Küche, Mikrowelle, Vegetarische Mahlzeiten, Arbeitsbereich

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Küche

Mikrowelle

Vegetarische Mahlzeiten

Deluxe Room 40 m² ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften: Badewanne, Internationale Kanäle, Internet - Wifi, Küche, Mikrowelle, Vegetarische Mahlzeiten, Arbeitsbereich

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Küche

Mikrowelle

Vegetarische Mahlzeiten

Executive Suite Room 55 m² ฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften: Badewanne, Familiensuiten, Internationale Kanäle, Internet - Wifi, Küche, Mikrowelle, Vegetarische Mahlzeiten, Waschmaschine, Arbeitsbereich

Familiensuiten

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Küche

Mikrowelle

Vegetarische Mahlzeiten

Waschmaschine

Grand Family Suite 75 m² ฿10,580 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften: Badewanne, Familiensuiten, Internationale Kanäle, Internet - Wifi, Küche, Wohnzimmer, Mikrowelle, Vegetarische Mahlzeiten, Waschmaschine, Arbeitsbereich

Familiensuiten

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Küche

Wohnzimmer

Mikrowelle

Vegetarische Mahlzeiten

Waschmaschine

Two Bedroom Suite 85 m² ฿11,480 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften: Badewanne, Familiensuiten, Internationale Kanäle, Internet - Wifi, Küche, Wohnzimmer, Mikrowelle, Vegetarische Mahlzeiten, Waschmaschine, Arbeitsbereich

Familiensuiten

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Küche

Wohnzimmer

Mikrowelle

Vegetarische Mahlzeiten

Waschmaschine

Arbeitsbereich

Centre Point Hotel Chidlom is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, a five-minute walk to Ratchadamri BTS Station and a seven-minute walk to the Chidlom BTS Station. Positioned on Langsuan Road, the hotel allows guests easy access to the business district, transportation links, nightspots, tourist attractions, and shopping malls such as Central Chidlom, Central Embassy, Central World, Pratunam, Silom Patpong, and Erawan Shrine. A few minutes away, guests can enjoy the fresh air and vibrancy of Lumpini Park. The hotel provides spacious rooms with thoughtful amenities such as a dining area, safety box, and automatic toilet seat. Facilities at the hotel include the indoor swimming pool, sauna, golf putting green, library, restaurant, and free tuk-tuk service to BTS Chidlom Station. The blend of amenities and facilities will ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Centre Point Hotel Chidlom is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung One-way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Centre Point Hotel Chidlom for Day 1 only

RT-PCR test for COVID-19

Included Breakfast

Welcome snack and soft drink 1 time per stay

Complimentary 4 bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea in room

Free Wi-Fi Internet

