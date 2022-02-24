BANGKOK TEST & GO

Centre Point Hotel Chidlom - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4

4289レビューによる評価
更新日 February 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Zensation 35
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バスタブ
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • 電子レンジ
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 40
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バスタブ
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • 電子レンジ
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Suite Room 55
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バスタブ
  • ファミリースイート
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • 電子レンジ
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Grand Family Suite 75
฿10,580 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バスタブ
  • ファミリースイート
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Two Bedroom Suite 85
฿11,480 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バスタブ
  • ファミリースイート
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース

Centre Point Hotel Chidlom is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, a five-minute walk to Ratchadamri BTS Station and a seven-minute walk to the Chidlom BTS Station. Positioned on Langsuan Road, the hotel allows guests easy access to the business district, transportation links, nightspots, tourist attractions, and shopping malls such as Central Chidlom, Central Embassy, Central World, Pratunam, Silom Patpong, and Erawan Shrine. A few minutes away, guests can enjoy the fresh air and vibrancy of Lumpini Park. The hotel provides spacious rooms with thoughtful amenities such as a dining area, safety box, and automatic toilet seat. Facilities at the hotel include the indoor swimming pool, sauna, golf putting green, library, restaurant, and free tuk-tuk service to BTS Chidlom Station. The blend of amenities and facilities will ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Centre Point Hotel Chidlom is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

アメニティ/機能

  • One-way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Centre Point Hotel Chidlom for Day 1 only
  • RT-PCR test for COVID-19
  • Included Breakfast
  • Welcome snack and soft drink 1 time per stay
  • Complimentary 4 bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea in room
  • Free Wi-Fi Internet
住所/地図

60 Soi 1, Lang Suan Road, Lumpini, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10320

人気のフィルター

