KRABI TEST & GO

BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.7
waardering met
570 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 14, 2022
BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach - Image 0
BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach - Image 1
BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach - Image 2
BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach - Image 3
BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach - Image 4
BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach - Image 5
+23 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

BlueSotel SMART is een retraitehotel alleen voor volwassenen in Aonang, Krabi, biedt een alternatieve zalige ervaring, verbetert een meer ontspannen en romantische omgeving. Het hotel ligt op 200 meter van het strand en in het meest veelbelovende gebied van Aonang. Het beschikt over 161 kamers met een modern conceptontwerp, met uitzicht op het spectaculaire strand en de Kalksteenbergen.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Spa
  • Buitenzwembad
  • Op het dak
  • Tweemaal Per Dag Restaurant & Café'
  • Pool bar
  • Restaurant op het dak
  • Vergaderzaal
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

1077 Aonang Soi 15, Moo 2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
waardering met
3402 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
waardering met
3503 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Vakantiedorp Phra Nang Inn
7.9
waardering met
2864 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
waardering met
634 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Villa's met uitzicht op de kliffen
9.1
waardering met
221 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
waardering met
1021 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Het kleine resort
8.1
waardering met
900 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chada Thais dorp
7.9
waardering met
691 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ananta Burin Resort
8.2
waardering met
1479 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU