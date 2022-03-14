블루소텔 스마트 크라비 아오낭 비치 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
BlueSotel SMART는 크라비의 아오낭에 있는 성인 전용 휴양지 호텔로, 더 행복한 경험을 제공하고 더 편안하고 낭만적인 환경을 제공합니다. 해변에서 200m 떨어진 이 호텔은 Aonang에서 가장 유망한 지역에 위치해 있으며 현대적인 컨셉의 디자인으로 꾸며진 161개의 객실을 보유하고 있으며 멋진 해변과 석회암 산맥을 마주하고 있습니다.