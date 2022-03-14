KRABI TEST & GO

BlueSotelSMARTクラビアオナンビーチ - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.7

570レビューによる評価
更新日 March 14, 2022
BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach - Image 0
BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach - Image 1
BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach - Image 2
BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach - Image 3
BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach - Image 4
BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach - Image 5
+23 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

BlueSotel SMARTは、クラビのアオナンにある大人専用のリトリートホテルで、代替の至福の体験を提供し、よりリラックスしたロマンチックな環境を強化します。ホテルはビーチから200mに位置し、アオナンの最も有望なエリアに位置し、壮大なビーチと石灰岩の山々に面した、現代的なコンセプトデザインの161室の宿泊施設を備えています。

アメニティ/機能

  • スパ
  • 屋外スイミングプール
  • 屋上
  • Twice A Day Restaurant＆Cafe '
  • プールバー
  • 屋上レストラン
  • 会議室
SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
BlueSotelSMARTクラビアオナンビーチゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す BlueSotelSMARTクラビアオナンビーチ
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

1077 Aonang Soi 15, Moo 2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

パートナーホテル

サイピピ島村
8.7
との評価
3402 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ピースラグーナリゾート
8.1
との評価
3503 レビュー
から ฿-1
バケーションビレッジプラナンイン
7.9
との評価
2864 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビチャダリゾート
7.5
との評価
634 レビュー
から ฿-1
シーンクリフビューヴィラ
9.1
との評価
221 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビラプラヤリゾート
8
との評価
1021 レビュー
から ฿-1
スモールリゾート
8.1
との評価
900 レビュー
から ฿-1
チャダタイビレッジ
7.9
との評価
691 レビュー
から ฿-1
アナンタブリンリゾート
8.2
との評価
1479 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU