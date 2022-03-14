KRABI TEST & GO

บลูโซเทล สมาร์ท กระบี่ อ่าวนาง บีช - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.7
คะแนนจาก
570
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

บลูโซเทล สมาร์ท เป็นโรงแรมสำหรับการพักผ่อนสำหรับผู้ใหญ่เท่านั้นในอ่าวนาง จังหวัดกระบี่ มอบประสบการณ์แห่งความสุขในรูปแบบอื่น เพิ่มบรรยากาศที่ผ่อนคลายและโรแมนติกยิ่งขึ้น โรงแรมตั้งอยู่ห่างจากชายหาด 200 เมตร และตั้งอยู่ในพื้นที่ที่มีแนวโน้มมากที่สุดของอ่าวนาง มีห้องพัก 161 ห้องพร้อมการออกแบบในแนวความคิดร่วมสมัย หันหน้าไปทางชายหาดที่งดงามและภูเขาหินปูน

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • สปา
  • สระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้ง
  • บนชั้นดาดฟ้า
  • ทไวซ์ อะ เดย์ เรสเตอรองท์ แอนด์ คาเฟ่'
  • บาร์ริมสระ
  • ร้านอาหารบนชั้นดาดฟ้า
  • ห้องประชุม
ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

1077 Aonang Soi 15, Moo 2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

