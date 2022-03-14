KRABI TEST & GO

BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.7
通过
570条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach - Image 0
BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach - Image 1
BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach - Image 2
BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach - Image 3
BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach - Image 4
BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach - Image 5
+23 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

BlueSotel SMART 是一家位于甲米奥南的成人度假酒店，提供另类的幸福体验，营造更加轻松和浪漫的环境。酒店距离海滩 200 米，位于奥南最有潜力的地区，拥有 161 间客房，拥有现代概念设计，面朝壮观的海滩和石灰岩山脉。

便利设施/功能

  • 温泉
  • 室外游泳池
  • 屋顶
  • 一天两次的餐厅和咖啡厅'
  • 泳池酒吧
  • 屋顶餐厅
  • 会议室
地址/地图

1077 Aonang Soi 15, Moo 2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

