BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.7
note avec
570 avis
Mis à jour le March 14, 2022
+23 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

BlueSotel SMART est un hôtel de retraite réservé aux adultes à Aonang, Krabi, offrant une expérience alternative de bonheur, améliorant un environnement plus relaxant et romantique. L'hôtel situé à 200 mètres de la plage et situé dans le quartier le plus prometteur d'Aonang, propose 161 chambres au design contemporain, face à la plage spectaculaire et aux montagnes calcaires.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Spa
  • Piscine extérieure
  • Toit
  • Restaurant et café deux fois par jour'
  • Bar de la piscine
  • Restaurant sur le toit
  • Salle de réunion
Adresse / Carte

1077 Aonang Soi 15, Moo 2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

