Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Tower Club City View Balcony Suite 66m²
฿10,945 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Dépôt de 5000 ฿
- Balcon
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Chambre communicante
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Petit dépôt
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Tower Club River View Balcony Suite 66m²
฿11,364 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Dépôt de 5000 ฿
- Balcon
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Chambre communicante
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Petit dépôt
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
Exclusive Test & Go Package by Tower Club at lebua.
Quarantine with a Bangkok View from your balcony.
In partnership with BNH Hospital, Tower Club at lebua offers Test & Go in a Tower Club City View Balcony Suite overlooking the spectacular Bangkok View with private balcony.
Amenities / Features
- Accommodation in Tower Club Suite with private Balcony
- In-room breakfast
- RT-PCR test with the test result issued by BNH Hospital
- Private transfer from Airport - BNH Hospital - Hotel (Day 1 Test & Go)
- Soft beverages in Mini-Bar
- Nespresso Coffee making machine
But
