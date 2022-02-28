Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Tower Club City View Balcony Suite 66m²
฿10,945 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴
- ฿5,000デポジット
- バルコニー
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- コネクティングルーム
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Tower Club River View Balcony Suite 66m²
฿11,364 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴
- ฿5,000デポジット
- バルコニー
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- コネクティングルーム
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
Exclusive Test & Go Package by Tower Club at lebua.
Quarantine with a Bangkok View from your balcony.
In partnership with BNH Hospital, Tower Club at lebua offers Test & Go in a Tower Club City View Balcony Suite overlooking the spectacular Bangkok View with private balcony.
Amenities / Features
- Accommodation in Tower Club Suite with private Balcony
- In-room breakfast
- RT-PCR test with the test result issued by BNH Hospital
- Private transfer from Airport - BNH Hospital - Hotel (Day 1 Test & Go)
- Soft beverages in Mini-Bar
- Nespresso Coffee making machine
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
