Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8

12884 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe Room City View 60
฿21,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 야외 시설
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe room river view 60
฿25,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 야외 시설
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Suite City View 70
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 야외 시설
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1Bedroom Suite river view 70
฿27,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 야외 시설
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Suite City View 120
฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 야외 시설
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Suite River View 120
฿35,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 야외 시설
  • 작업 공간

Standing on the banks of the majestic Chao Phraya River, this refined property offers stylish living and comforts of a 5-star hotel. With easy highway access to both international airports, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok is close to the Saphan Taksin BTS skytrain station, connecting you to all major shopping, dining, and entertainment venues Bangkok has to offer. The seamless Chatrium ferry shuttle service takes you to the central ferry pier for easy transfer to the skytrain station and the shuttle boat service can be used to visit the Grand Palace, the Reclining Buddha, and the Temple of Dawn. The rooftop infinity pool overlooking the Chao Phraya River offers a relaxing setting to enjoy the sun and the expansive panoramic view of both the cityscape and the riverside hustle and bustle. Get luxurious with excellent riverside promenade alfresco dining at Pier 28, international Wow buffet at River Barge, and dine under the stars at Silver Waves with classic and modern Cantonese dishes. Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

DAY 1 PACKAGE INCLUSIONS:

  • 1-night stay in selected room type
  • Private Transfer from airport to testing site and then to hotel.
  • RT-PCR Test administered by Piyavate International Hospital.
  • Room Only (meal not include)
  • Complimentary non-alcoholic mini bar on arrival
  • Complimentary Wi-Fi internet

DAY 5 PACKAGE INCLUSIONS:

  • 1-night stay in selected room type
  • RT-PCR Test administered by Piyavate International Hospital at Hotel
  • Room Only (meal not include)
  • Complimentary non-alcoholic mini bar on arrival
  • Complimentary Wi-Fi internet

5-NIGHTS PACKAGE INCLUSIONS:

  • 5-night stay in selected room type
  • Private Transfer from airport to hotel on arrival.
  • 2 RT-PCR Test administered by Piyavate International Hospital.
  • Daily Breakfast 
  • Complimentary non-alcoholic mini bar on arrival
  • Complimentary Wi-Fi internet

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS (MINIMUM 7 DAYS PRIOR TO ARRIVAL): Copy of passports of all guests Flight details and arrival time Thailand Pass or Certificate of Entry (COE) Certificate of Vaccination (in English) issued by a government authority

TERMS & CONDITIONS: Full payment is required within 48 hours of booking confirmation.  A payment link will be sent to you upon confirmation of reservation. The COVID-19 test result certificate should be processed 72 hours prior to the departure flight Health insurance should include the amount up to 50,000 USD Test & Go rate is for 1 night accommodation Booking is non-refundable. Change in dates is permitted subject to availability. Kindly contact our Reservations for extension nights at [email protected] or at telephone +66 (0) 2307 8888  Bookings may be extended, subject to availability. No Club Access benefits for 2 Bedroom Suite 

주소 /지도

28 Charoenkrung Road Soi 70, Bangkholame , Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

