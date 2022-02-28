BANGKOK TEST & GO

Tower Club at Lebua Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
Bewertung mit
2226 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 28, 2022
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel - Image 0
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel - Image 1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel - Image 2
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel - Image 3
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel - Image 4
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Tower Club City View Balcony Suite 66
฿10,945 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • ฿ 5.000 Kaution
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Tower Club River View Balcony Suite 66
฿11,364 - 1 Day Test & Go
Exclusive Test & Go Package by Tower Club at lebua.

Quarantine with a Bangkok View from your balcony.

In partnership with BNH Hospital, Tower Club at lebua offers Test & Go in a Tower Club City View Balcony Suite overlooking the spectacular Bangkok View with private balcony.

Amenities / Features

  • Accommodation in Tower Club Suite with private Balcony
  • In-room breakfast
  • RT-PCR test with the test result issued by BNH Hospital
  • Private transfer from Airport - BNH Hospital - Hotel (Day 1 Test & Go)
  • Soft beverages in Mini-Bar
  • Nespresso Coffee making machine
Adresse / Karte

1055/42 Silom Rd. Bangrak, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

