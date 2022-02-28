Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Tower Club City View Balcony Suite 66m²
฿10,945 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Badewanne
- Kaffeemaschine
- Verbindungsraum
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Kleine Kaution
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Tower Club River View Balcony Suite 66m²
฿11,364 - 1 Day Test & Go
Exclusive Test & Go Package by Tower Club at lebua.
Quarantine with a Bangkok View from your balcony.
In partnership with BNH Hospital, Tower Club at lebua offers Test & Go in a Tower Club City View Balcony Suite overlooking the spectacular Bangkok View with private balcony.
Amenities / Features
- Accommodation in Tower Club Suite with private Balcony
- In-room breakfast
- RT-PCR test with the test result issued by BNH Hospital
- Private transfer from Airport - BNH Hospital - Hotel (Day 1 Test & Go)
- Soft beverages in Mini-Bar
- Nespresso Coffee making machine
