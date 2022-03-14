BANGKOK TEST & GO

The St. Regis Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9

436 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 14, 2022
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 0
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 1
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 2
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 3
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 4
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 5
+46 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than The St. Regis Bangkok Hotel. Situated only 0.2 Km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With the city's main attractions such as Toojah, Peninsula Tailors Bangkok, Peninsula Plaza within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by The St. Regis Bangkok Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, separate living room, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa. With an ideal location and facilities to match, The St. Regis Bangkok Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
The St. Regis Bangkok 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 The St. Regis Bangkok
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

159 Rajadamri Road, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

