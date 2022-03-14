BANGKOK TEST & GO

The St. Regis Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
Bewertung mit
436 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 14, 2022
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 0
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 1
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 2
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 3
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 4
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 5
+46 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than The St. Regis Bangkok Hotel. Situated only 0.2 Km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With the city's main attractions such as Toojah, Peninsula Tailors Bangkok, Peninsula Plaza within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by The St. Regis Bangkok Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, separate living room, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa. With an ideal location and facilities to match, The St. Regis Bangkok Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei The St. Regis Bangkok , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR The St. Regis Bangkok
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

159 Rajadamri Road, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Partnerhotels

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
Bewertung mit
2090 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
1085 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
Bewertung mit
2458 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
6947 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
3757 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
Bewertung mit
4289 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
Bewertung mit
307 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
Bewertung mit
58 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3
Bewertung mit
56 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
1762 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
Bewertung mit
815 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
Bewertung mit
2381 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
18 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU