BANGKOK TEST & GO

The St. Regis Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
waardering met
436 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 14, 2022
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 0
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 1
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 2
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 3
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 4
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 5
+46 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than The St. Regis Bangkok Hotel. Situated only 0.2 Km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With the city's main attractions such as Toojah, Peninsula Tailors Bangkok, Peninsula Plaza within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by The St. Regis Bangkok Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, separate living room, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa. With an ideal location and facilities to match, The St. Regis Bangkok Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij The St. Regis Bangkok , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR The St. Regis Bangkok
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

159 Rajadamri Road, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Partner Hotels

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
waardering met
2090 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
waardering met
1085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
waardering met
2458 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
waardering met
6947 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
waardering met
3757 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
waardering met
4289 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
waardering met
307 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
waardering met
58 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3
waardering met
56 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
waardering met
1762 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
waardering met
815 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
waardering met
2381 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
18 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU