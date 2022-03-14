BANGKOK TEST & GO

The St. Regis Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
通过
436条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 0
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 1
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 2
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 3
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 4
The St. Regis Bangkok - Image 5
If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than The St. Regis Bangkok Hotel. Situated only 0.2 Km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With the city's main attractions such as Toojah, Peninsula Tailors Bangkok, Peninsula Plaza within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by The St. Regis Bangkok Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, separate living room, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa. With an ideal location and facilities to match, The St. Regis Bangkok Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

地址/地图

159 Rajadamri Road, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

