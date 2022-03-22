The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Well-positioned in Pratunam, The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 1 Km away, and it normally takes about 30 minutes to reach the airport. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Pratunum Market, Palladium Square Shopping Mall, Shibuya 19 give to this hotel a special charm. The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, carpeting, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea to please the most discerning guest. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, pool (kids) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your purpose of visit, The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.