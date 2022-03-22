BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2

49255 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam - Image 0
The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam - Image 1
The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam - Image 2
The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam - Image 3
The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam - Image 4
The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam - Image 5
+42 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Pratunam, The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 1 Km away, and it normally takes about 30 minutes to reach the airport. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Pratunum Market, Palladium Square Shopping Mall, Shibuya 19 give to this hotel a special charm. The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, carpeting, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea to please the most discerning guest. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, pool (kids) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your purpose of visit, The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

559 Ratchathewi, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

파트너 호텔

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
평가
1085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
평가
2458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
평가
6272 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
평가
2090 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
평가
6947 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
평가
3139 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
평가
3757 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
평가
32 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
평가
7337 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
평가
2605 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
평가
57 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
평가
1762 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
평가
4953 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
평가
2062 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
평가
4289 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU