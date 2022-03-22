BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
note avec
49255 avis
Mis à jour le March 22, 2022
The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam - Image 0
The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam - Image 1
The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam - Image 2
The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam - Image 3
The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam - Image 4
The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam - Image 5
+42 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Pratunam, The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 1 Km away, and it normally takes about 30 minutes to reach the airport. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Pratunum Market, Palladium Square Shopping Mall, Shibuya 19 give to this hotel a special charm. The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, carpeting, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea to please the most discerning guest. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, pool (kids) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your purpose of visit, The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

559 Ratchathewi, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Hôtels partenaires

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
note avec
1085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
note avec
2458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
note avec
6272 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
note avec
2090 Commentaires
De ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
note avec
6947 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
note avec
3139 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
note avec
3757 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
note avec
32 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
note avec
7337 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
2605 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
note avec
57 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
note avec
1762 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
note avec
4953 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
note avec
2062 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
note avec
4289 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU