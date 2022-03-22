BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2

49255レビューによる評価
更新日 March 22, 2022
The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam - Image 0
The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam - Image 1
The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam - Image 2
The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam - Image 3
The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam - Image 4
The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam - Image 5
+42 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Pratunam, The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 1 Km away, and it normally takes about 30 minutes to reach the airport. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Pratunum Market, Palladium Square Shopping Mall, Shibuya 19 give to this hotel a special charm. The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, carpeting, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea to please the most discerning guest. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, pool (kids) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your purpose of visit, The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
The Berkeley Hotel Pratunamゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

559 Ratchathewi, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

パートナーホテル

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
との評価
1085 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
との評価
2458 レビュー
から ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
との評価
6272 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
との評価
2090 レビュー
から ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
との評価
6947 レビュー
から ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
との評価
3139 レビュー
から ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
との評価
3757 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
との評価
32 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
との評価
7337 レビュー
から ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
との評価
2605 レビュー
から ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
との評価
57 レビュー
から ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
との評価
1762 レビュー
から ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
との評価
4953 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
との評価
2062 レビュー
から ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
との評価
4289 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU