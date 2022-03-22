BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
49255 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Pratunam, The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 1 Km away, and it normally takes about 30 minutes to reach the airport. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Pratunum Market, Palladium Square Shopping Mall, Shibuya 19 give to this hotel a special charm. The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, carpeting, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea to please the most discerning guest. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, pool (kids) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your purpose of visit, The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

Adres / kaart

559 Ratchathewi, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

