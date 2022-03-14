BANGKOK TEST & GO

Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7

871 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 14, 2022
Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+44 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Reputed for its ideal location, Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) is where guests can unwind in a serene and relaxing atmosphere while being in the heart of the city. Conveniently located, guests are within walking distance to the Phrom Phong BTS station which connects you to the major tourist attractions of town. The high-class Emporium Shopping Center is a short stroll away and the Queen Sirikit Convention Center is but a couple BTS stations down the line. Guests won’t mind calling this place their home-away-from-home with guestrooms extensively decorated and large windows overlooking the panoramic views of the city, separate bedrooms, spacious living rooms, and a fully equipped kitchenette. The 25 meter pool, bar, the Makkha Spa, and a 24-hour gym all make for an excellent retreat from the hustle and heat of the city. For active vacationers, there is a rooftop tennis court, golf range, as well as a squash and badminton court available. Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) assures to make your stay in Bangkok stress-free and productive, whether you are there for a day, a week, or even a month.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified)
모든 리뷰보기

90 Sukhumvit Soi 24, Klongton, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

