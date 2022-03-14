Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Reputed for its ideal location, Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) is where guests can unwind in a serene and relaxing atmosphere while being in the heart of the city. Conveniently located, guests are within walking distance to the Phrom Phong BTS station which connects you to the major tourist attractions of town. The high-class Emporium Shopping Center is a short stroll away and the Queen Sirikit Convention Center is but a couple BTS stations down the line. Guests won’t mind calling this place their home-away-from-home with guestrooms extensively decorated and large windows overlooking the panoramic views of the city, separate bedrooms, spacious living rooms, and a fully equipped kitchenette. The 25 meter pool, bar, the Makkha Spa, and a 24-hour gym all make for an excellent retreat from the hustle and heat of the city. For active vacationers, there is a rooftop tennis court, golf range, as well as a squash and badminton court available. Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) assures to make your stay in Bangkok stress-free and productive, whether you are there for a day, a week, or even a month.