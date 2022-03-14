Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
8.7
note avec
871 avis
Mis à jour le March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Reputed for its ideal location, Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) is where guests can unwind in a serene and relaxing atmosphere while being in the heart of the city. Conveniently located, guests are within walking distance to the Phrom Phong BTS station which connects you to the major tourist attractions of town. The high-class Emporium Shopping Center is a short stroll away and the Queen Sirikit Convention Center is but a couple BTS stations down the line. Guests won’t mind calling this place their home-away-from-home with guestrooms extensively decorated and large windows overlooking the panoramic views of the city, separate bedrooms, spacious living rooms, and a fully equipped kitchenette. The 25 meter pool, bar, the Makkha Spa, and a 24-hour gym all make for an excellent retreat from the hustle and heat of the city. For active vacationers, there is a rooftop tennis court, golf range, as well as a squash and badminton court available. Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) assures to make your stay in Bangkok stress-free and productive, whether you are there for a day, a week, or even a month.

Adresse / Carte

90 Sukhumvit Soi 24, Klongton, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

