Rosewood Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.3

69 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 15, 2022
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 0
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 1
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 2
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 3
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 4
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 5
+46 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Wireless, Rosewood Bangkok is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. The excitement of the city center is only 0 km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. All the services and amenities you have come to expect from Rosewood Hotels & Resorts are right in the comfort of your own home. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out to ensure the greatest comfort. Rosewood Bangkok is home to 159 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as flat screen television, carpeting, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The property's fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, indoor pool, spa are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your purpose of visit, Rosewood Bangkok is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

주소 /지도

1041/38 Ploenchit Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

