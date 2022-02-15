BANGKOK TEST & GO

Rosewood Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.3

69レビューによる評価
更新日 February 15, 2022
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 0
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 1
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 2
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 3
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 4
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 5
+46 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Wireless, Rosewood Bangkok is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. The excitement of the city center is only 0 km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. All the services and amenities you have come to expect from Rosewood Hotels & Resorts are right in the comfort of your own home. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out to ensure the greatest comfort. Rosewood Bangkok is home to 159 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as flat screen television, carpeting, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The property's fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, indoor pool, spa are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your purpose of visit, Rosewood Bangkok is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Rosewood Bangkokゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Rosewood Bangkok
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

1041/38 Ploenchit Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
との評価
1762 レビュー
から ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
との評価
815 レビュー
から ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
との評価
2381 レビュー
から ฿-1
イレブンホテルバンコクスクンビット11
8.9
との評価
830 レビュー
から ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
との評価
4289 レビュー
から ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
との評価
3449 レビュー
から ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
との評価
58 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
との評価
307 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU