BANGKOK TEST & GO

Rosewood Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.3
rating with
69 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 0
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 1
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 2
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 3
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 4
Rosewood Bangkok - Image 5
+46 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Wireless, Rosewood Bangkok is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. The excitement of the city center is only 0 km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. All the services and amenities you have come to expect from Rosewood Hotels & Resorts are right in the comfort of your own home. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out to ensure the greatest comfort. Rosewood Bangkok is home to 159 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as flat screen television, carpeting, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The property's fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, indoor pool, spa are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your purpose of visit, Rosewood Bangkok is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Rosewood Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Rosewood Bangkok
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

1041/38 Ploenchit Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
rating with
1762 reviews
From ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
rating with
815 reviews
From ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
rating with
2381 reviews
From ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
rating with
830 reviews
From ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
rating with
4289 reviews
From ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
rating with
3449 reviews
From ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
rating with
58 reviews
From ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
rating with
307 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU